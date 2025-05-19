WTTC Urges Travel & Tourism to Join Forces to Scale Up Sustainable Fuel

Share Post Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in collaboration with global consultancy ICF, has launched a bold new framework urging the entire Travel & Tourism sector to unite in tackling one of its toughest challenges: scaling up the production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other renewable fuels.

The report, Scaling Up Sustainable Fuel, sets out a practical roadmap for how every business in the sector, no matter its size or role, can help address transport-related emissions and accelerate the shift to cleaner fuels.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Sustainable fuel is the single biggest game-changer for Travel & Tourism, but right now, supply falls dangerously short of demand. If we don’t act together, we risk rising costs, limited availability, and stalled climate progress.

“Every hotel, tour operator, travel agency, cruise line and airline has a role to play. This framework gives them the blueprint. Sustainable fuel is not just an environmental necessity; it’s a business imperative and governments must incentivise the production of SAF, not just set targets for the sector.”

Today, SAF accounts for just 0.3% of global jet fuel use. To meet net-zero targets by 2050, production must increase more than 400-fold – from 1.25BN litres today to over 450BN litres. That will require as many as 6,500 new renewable fuel plants worldwide. Sustainable Marine Fuel (SMF) faces similar supply and infrastructure constraints.

Unlike other decarbonisation options, SAF is a ‘drop-in’ solution. It works with existing engines and aircraft. But high production costs, limited infrastructure, and feedstock competition have kept volumes low and prices high – up to 10 times that of conventional fuel.

The new WTTC-ICF framework offers clear, tiered actions for Travel & Tourism stakeholders to engage, whether as Collaborators, Promoters, Adopters, or Investors. From joining campaigns and supplying waste products, to funding production facilities or purchasing sustainable fuel certificates, the report makes it clear: every business can contribute.

Daniel Galpin, ICF Managing Director, stated

“Decarbonising transport is a crucial step towards achieving a sustainable tourism sector. While transport industries, particularly aviation with its focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), have recognised the importance of sustainable fuels and are couragesouly working towards a new era, there remains a significant journey ahead. It is essential for the broader tourism ecosystem to take action and provide support to meet the targets set, as well as to implement both operational and strategic changes required.

“ICF is proud to have collaborated closely with WTTC to identify the roles that tourism stakeholders can adopt and the actions they can take to facilitate the decarbonisation of the sector, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Real-world case studies show how action is already underway. The Erawan Group is turning hotel waste oil into SAF, in Asia, whilst Jet2 has invested in a UK-based SAF plant using recyclable household waste.

Crucially, the report warns that unless the sector acts collectively, SAF mandates introduced by governments, requiring a 5% to 10% blend by 2030, could increase travel costs and limit consumer choice.

With Travel & Tourism forecast to generate $16.5TN and support over 460MN jobs by 2035, scaling up sustainable fuel isn’t just an environmental challenge. It’s an economic imperative.