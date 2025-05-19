Beer And Cider Flourish In Sunny Spring For Drinks Sales

Share Post Share Email

On Premise suppliers and operators have enjoyed double-digit drinks sales growth as consumers flock to beer and cider in the warm weather.

Daily Drinks Tracker reveals a like-for-like increase of 12% in average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 3 May—by far the best performance of the year so far. This followed 2% growth in the seven days to Saturday 26 April, and CGA by NIQ’sreveals a like-for-like increase ofin average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 3 May—by far the best performance of the year so far. This followedgrowth in the seven days to Saturday 26 April, and high single-digit growth in the first half of April

Coming on the back of a solid March , the latest run of growth means drinks sales have now been in in year-on-year growth for ten of the last 11 weeks.

Trading subsided briefly after Easter, with some consumers watching their spending in the aftermath of the long Bank Holiday weekend. But as the sunshine set in across many parts of Britain, daily sales rocketed by between 13% and 30% on every day from Sunday 27 April to Friday 1 May.

High temperatures have made it a particularly strong month for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories. The Daily Drinks Tracker shows beer and cider sales soared by 15% and 43% respectively in the week to 3 May, after growth of 3% and 13% over the previous seven days.

Soft drinks also felt the benefit of consumer seeking refreshment on hot days, with sales up by 8% and 9% over the two weeks. Sprits took advantage of interest in cocktails with 2% growth in the week to 3 May, but wine sales were down in both weeks.