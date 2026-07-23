Yorkshire Dales Pub Launches New Services To Support Wellbeing Of Locals

Photo credit: Keith Meatheringham / Pub is the Hub

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A 17th century Yorkshire Dales pub is enhancing its role at the heart of its local community by offering new services to help support local people, with the opening of a community café and village store.

These new community services, at grade II listed The Foresters Arms, which is located in the picturesque village of Carlton-in-Coverdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, are providing much-needed support to villagers, as well as people from surrounding areas, as the nearest shop and cafes are a few miles away and there is no public transport in the area.

The Foresters Arms was purchased by members of the local community 15 years ago and runs as a community co-operative. It offers a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike, including walkers and cyclists, as its on numerous walking routes and the Yorkshire Dales Cycle Way and has three B&B rooms. It also champions local real ales and great food, including Sunday roasts.

The village store, which is called ‘Auntie Betty’s’, in tribute to the now closed village post office/store which was part of the community for 60 years until closing many years ago, has been created within a previous storeroom at the front of the pub and has its own independent access from the street. It operates as an honesty shop, with customers paying at the bar or in the café during opening or using a QR code payment system when the pub is closed.

Customers can stock up from around 400 items ranging from daily essentials, including milk and fresh bread, as well as ready meals and toiletries. The store is supporting as many local producers as possible, including Dales Dairy in Grassington and Two Dales Bakery in Reeth.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the new community café and village store, have further strengthened The Foresters Arms as the hub of its local community.

The projects have been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural and remote communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Linda Heseltine, the pub’s cafe/store manager, said: “The new café and store have already really enhanced the quality of life for many local people. We’re so proud to now offer these essential local amenities, with the new shop and café offering a true local hub where people can enjoy connecting with others.”

She added: “Locals now don’t have to drive for miles to stock up on essentials, with the shop set to be even more invaluable during the winter, when driving conditions deteriorate. The community café is proving a thriving social hub for a wide range of people including elderly people living on their own and young families.”

Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Nigel Williams said: “The Foresters Arms is a fantastic example of a pub at the heart of its community. Alongside the pub’s already great food, drink and rooms offer, it’s wonderful to see how the shop and café are helping to bring people together and strengthen social connections further. It’s also great to see these brilliant new services helping to support other local producers and businesses too.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said: “Rural pubs like the Foresters Arms are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing locals, like those in Carlton-in-Coverdale with places to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. As of 1 April, every pub is now also getting 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”