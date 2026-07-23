A Fresh New Look For One of Kent’s Most Historic Hotels

Credit: Shepherd Neame

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Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has invested more than £200,000 in a major refurbishment of The George Hotel in Cranbrook, giving the centuries-old coaching inn a stylish new look while carefully preserving its unique character.

The Grade II Listed hotel, which dates back to around 1300, reopened on Friday (July 10) following the completion of the project.

At the heart of the transformation is a vibrant new garden terrace, created from a previously underused section of the hotel’s car park. The attractive outdoor space provides Cranbrook with a high-quality alfresco dining and drinking destination, increasing capacity while offering a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Designed to complement the character of the building, the terrace features large evergreen planters and a bespoke mural by local artist James Titchner who has created a vibrant visual ode to local landmarks and iconic Kentish features, including a few nods to Shepherd Neame’s brewing heritage. An external bar has also been introduced to support seasonal trading and create a flexible space for events and community gatherings.

As Cranbrook’s only remaining pub, The George Hotel occupies a unique place at the heart of the community. The investment further strengthens its position as the town’s leading hospitality venue, serving local residents, visitors and overnight guests alike.

General Manager Duncan Moore, who took on the role last year and has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, said: “From the moment I arrived, my ambition has been to make The George a place where everyone feels welcome.

“These improvements have transformed the experience for our guests while respecting the incredible history of this beautiful building. The new terrace gives us a fantastic outdoor space that Cranbrook has been crying out for, while the refurbished dining room provides a warm, stylish setting that reflects the character of the hotel.

“We’re incredibly proud of the result and look forward to welcoming even more people through our doors. My team and I remain committed to making The George a real hub for the community and a destination that both local residents and visitors can enjoy throughout the year.”

Shepherd Neame Retail Operations Director Shane Godwin said: “This investment is the latest in an ongoing programme to enhance our pub and hotel estate, ensuring our historic properties continue to meet the expectations of today’s customers while preserving the character that makes them such important landmarks within their communities.

“The response from customers has already been extremely positive, and we are confident The George will continue to go from strength to strength.”