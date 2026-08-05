Yummy Collection Celebrates 20th Anniversary & Reveals New Identity

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Yummy Collection, the operator behind The Somers Town Coffee House, Above and The Victoria, has announced a new brand identity, changing its name to ‘Hoste’.

The move comes as the business celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Inspired by old Germanic English, the word ‘Hoste’ better embodies the Group’s dedicated approach to ensuring warm, welcoming hospitality and the care they show to their people, their guests and their process.

Over 20 years, the group has evolved into a range of unique venues spanning a collection of neighbourhood pubs, restaurants and cocktail spaces, all with their own unique, independent offer. All always inspired by the passion of great hospitality, brilliant people, sustainable British produce and excellent customer experiences.

Yummy Pubs was founded by Anthony Pender, Jason Rowlands and Tim Foster 20 years ago. Since 2022 the Group has been known as Our Yummy Collection with Pender solely at the helm and leading the Group with its key London locations The Somers Town Coffee House in Euston and The Victoria in Bow. The Group has been expanding and growing since. As well as The Tallyman opening this September, Hoste will also be working towards another opening in 2027 within the King’s Cross Tribeca development – with more information to be announced in the coming months.

As well as evolving the Group’s consumer-facing offer, the business will continue to focus on the development and reward of individuals in the team. Matthew Ward who been a partner in The Victoria since 2023 will assume the role of Operations Director, with the business continuing to allocate shares to team members who care and are key to the businesses ongoing success and growth.

Paul Pavli, former Managing Director of Punch, will join the team as full partner and founder alongside Pender & Ward after supporting the business as an active advisor over the past three years.

Anthony Pender, Founder of Hoste, said: “It’s been a once in a lifetime experience having the honour to found and lead this business into what it is today. We’ve been expanding our collection of venues and dedicating a lot of energy to ensure each one feels gloriously independent and unique. We have a truly amazing and inspirational team that makes each and every one of our venues special, and this will continue to be a vital part of what Hoste is. We have exciting things on the horizon, and we can’t wait to share more soon.”