Top Chefs Back Scheme Funding Student Visits To Michelin-Starred Restaurants

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A first-of-its-kind funding scheme designed to enrich college learners’ experience has been launched by not-for-profit awarding body iCQ Awards and sector skills council People 1st International, in direct response to guidance from Ofsted.

The Future Stars Scheme will provide grants to fund impactful extracurricular activities and vital equipment for college learners, with money available for initiatives including masterclasses and skills workshops with industry professionals, connecting apprentices with ethical and sustainable food production, and discovery days with leading suppliers.

The boost for colleges and apprentices comes at a critical time. The hospitality sector continues to face widespread staffing shortages, while persistently high dropout rates on catering and hospitality courses – well above the national average – threaten the pipeline of future talent the industry depends on.

Dennis Twomey, Managing Director at iCQ Awards, explains the thinking behind the Scheme:

“The key to building a sustainable pipeline of talent starts with raising aspirations and inspiring students early on in their careers.

“Our hope is that Future Stars will enable colleges to provide unique and meaningful experiences that resonate with learners, making a lasting impression that shapes their careers long-term.

“Providing every learner with high-quality, professional wear is equally as vital. The right tools of the trade can make all the difference, demonstrating to learners they are valued and supported from day one.”

Top chefs have vocalised their support for the scheme.

Luke Holder, a longtime business partner of Angela Hartnett and chef director of Hartnett Holder & Co at Lime Wood hotel in Hampshire, comments:

“For many chefs, including myself, it was those formative early years which helped cultivate my lifelong passion for food.

“It is essential to light that spark to launch a long and successful career in the industry, and I count myself incredibly lucky that I got to work in some amazing kitchens early on in my career.

“Looking back, those early years were full of pivotal lightbulb moments which really helped me to hone my abilities and shape my identity as a chef, but it’s by no means a given that every budding young chef or aspiring maître de will get the same opportunities.

“Going behind the scenes in a Michelin-starred kitchen for the very first time or getting up close to sustainable food production, for example, are the sort of career affirming experiences that will inspire ambitious young hospitality professionals to sustain a career for the long-term.

“Opening up these experiences and making them more accessible to college learners is a fantastic initiative that will help to give future generations a much-needed leg up as they seek to breakthrough in the industry.”

Michael Turner agrees. The ex-Savoy, multi-award-winner, who is currently Executive Chef at Willett’s at The Cadogan in Chelsea, comments:

“Having completed an apprenticeship myself, I know firsthand how important it is to give young people the right opportunities at the very start of their careers.

“Hospitality has given me incredible opportunities, and it’s our responsibility to ensure the next generation has the same chance to succeed.

“Initiatives like Future Stars help remove barriers for aspiring hospitality professionals by providing the support, confidence and experiences that can inspire lifelong careers. Investing in young talent is one of the most important things we can do to secure the future of our industry.”

Aymen Fetouak, Head of Professional Development at the Institute of Hospitality, comments: “Ensuring young people enter the profession with the right skills, aspiration and professionalism from day one is essential for the future of hospitality.

“It is vital that we recognise and nurture emerging talent early, giving the next generation the confidence, support and opportunities they need to thrive.

“Future Stars is an investment in the future talent pipeline that’s so vital to the industry’s long-term success.”

The £10,000 fund is open to People 1st accredited college restaurants and college restaurants who hold or who are eligible to apply for an AA College Rosette amongst others. The deadline for applications midnight on 31 October.

For full eligibility requirements and to apply visit: https://icqawards.co.uk/future-stars