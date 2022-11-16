Chair of MHA Optimistic About a Strong End to the Year for the Hospitality Industry

Share Tweet Share Email

Adrian Ellis, Chair of Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) has said he is encouraged by early signs of a strong end to 2022 for the hospitality industry.

Adrian, who is also General Manager of The Lowry Hotel said: “Bookings for the festive season are looking strong and following closely to 2019’s pre COVID-19 figures which is massively welcomed by the industry. Occupancy levels are looking around 70% – 75% for the year with leisure business making a robust return.”

He added: “We are expecting a busy lead up to Christmas with the Manchester Christmas Markets having launched aswell as the World Cup kicking off on the 21st November. Manchester also has a number of concerts in the run up to the festive season and the Premier League re-commencing on Boxing Day will give a much-needed push to venues. We expect hospitality to reap the rewards of this in what has been a hugely challenging two years surrounding Christmas.”

Adrian, who has been in the post for over seven years also hailed the return of leisure business saying: “We have seen the return of leisure bookings with high levels of enquiries for festive events and corporate Christmas parties which is extremely positive for the industry, as well as a strong Autumn period for hotels and hospitality venues.”

“The hospitality industry has been hit with a wave of challenges over the past three years due to COVID-19 pressures, the aftermath of the pandemic as well as the rise in energy prices, the cost of living crisis and the change in government leadership however we remain positive that hospitality will continue to proposer.”

The city is also set to see a number of hotel openings during the course of 2023 with some new hotels arriving in the city including Treehouse.