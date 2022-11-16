New “Empowering People” Award to Highlight Best Independent Craft Brewery to Work For

Share Tweet Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) have today announced a new “Empowering People” Award which seeks to highlight the best breweries in the UK to work for. The award is the newest category in the SIBA Business Awards 2023, which open for entries today.

The new award will put a spotlight on independent craft breweries who go above and beyond for the members of their team; empowering people to achieve more in their professional career, introducing initiatives and incentives which create a positive working environment, making efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity, or providing benefits or support mechanisms which encourage a happier healthier life for employees.

“The brewing sector is an incredibly hands-on and collaborative industry and the wellbeing of employees is at the forefront of all successful brewing businesses. This new award seeks to highlight the breweries in the UK who are not only supporting their staff but helping them to have a happier, more successful working life.” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries.

Christian Barden, UK & Europe CEO of Konvoy who are sponsoring the new Empowering People Award as well as the overall Brewery Business of the Year 2023, commented;

“I’m really proud to be supporting SIBA’s new award for Empowering People. Having been part of and built businesses across various organisations and continents it’s always empowered people that are encouraged to dream and work together with mutual trust and respect that create long term success stories. It’s so easily forgotten when the pressure is on but that’s actually when it matters most.

High performing teams are always about smiling faces and great results, and that’s the environment we’ll keep building at Konvoy. It all comes down to empowerment at every level, which is what my leaders create for me too. I look forward to seeing the great entries from breweries across the UK that are striving to do the same.”

The new categories introduced last year for the “UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Online”, “UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop” and “Community Engagement” will also return for the 2023 Awards following huge interest from the industry.

“The SIBA Business Awards have evolved in response to changing consumer habits over recent years, as more people look to purchase beer online or discover their local brewery taproom. Independent craft breweries are embedded in their local communities and these awards highlight the businesses doing it better than anyone else in the UK.” Neil added on behalf of SIBA.

The SIBA Business Awards 2023 are judged by a panel of industry experts and presented at the UK’s biggest beer and brewing event – BeerX UK in Liverpool, March 2023. For more information about the awards visit www.siba.co.uk/businessawards