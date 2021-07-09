Euro Final-Pubs To Lose Out On £9 Million From Match Due To Restrictions

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has predicted that England fans will buy 7.1 million pints on Sunday 11th July during the match when the Three Lions take on Italy in their first final of a tournament for 55 years for UEFA Euro 2020.

However, the trade association warned that pubs are set to lose out on nearly £9 million in beer sales alone during the final due to trading restrictions, which will mean they sell 2.4m fewer pints during the match than if they had already been removed.

Overall on Sunday 11th July, the day on which the final is played, the BBPA believes that nearly 13 million pints could be sold – with 7.1 million of those being sold during the match itself.

However, if restrictions had been lifted already it predicts this would have been nearer 17 million pints, showing the huge impact restrictions have had on the viability of the sector.

After Euro 2020, and once all restrictions on pubs are lifted, the BBPA is urging the Government to invest in pubs so they can truly begin their recovery. To do this it is supporting and promoting the newly launched Long Live The Local campaign.

The campaign is urging the Government to invest in the sector so it can drive the economic recovery by reforming VAT, beer duty and business rates, reducing the unfair tax burden pubs and breweries face.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “After a 55 year wait, it is incredible to see England reach a tournament final. Sadly though, the restrictions still in place on pubs are going to greatly hinder any boost they could have hoped from it.

“We expect England fans to buy over 7 million pints during the match at the pub. However, if restrictions had been lifted already for the final, we think as many as 9.5 million pints could have been sold during the match.

“Only when the restrictions are removed can our pubs recover, but to do so they need Government investment to build back better.

“We are backing the Long Live The Local campaign which celebrates our pubs and brewers but will urge the Government to invest in their recovery. We are calling for reform of VAT, beer duty and business rates on pubs and breweries which will help build stronger communities, jobs, investments and a thriving British beer and pub sector we can be proud of.”