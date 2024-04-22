Free Drink For Marathon Runners

Share Tweet Share Email

Marathon runners can earn themselves a much-deserved free drink if they have completed the marathon in London this weekend.

To celebrate the achievement of completing one of the UK’s most famous runs, pub company and brewer, Greene King, is offering lucky finishers of the mammoth 26.2 mile run a drink on the house in participating Greene King pubs.

Anyone who shows proof of completing the run can earn one of a selection of free drinks on offer. These include a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0, or a single Beefeater Gin & Tonic. Soft drinks are also available to enjoy as part of the offer including; a refreshing glass of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, or Schweppes Lemonade.

Alex Dawson, Business Unit Director, for Greene King pubs, said: “We want to wish the best of luck to all those who will be running the marathon this weekend, which is sure to be a fantastic, yet difficult challenge.

“To complete a marathon is an amazing achievement that takes a lot of planning, perseverance, and often months and months of training and dedication. Anyone who completes this mammoth run can be truly proud of themselves, and to celebrate this year’s finishers, we wanted to give them a drink on us – it’s the least we could do!

“The three day offer means if you’re exhausted and want a much-needed rest after your marathon, you can pop down to one of our pubs until Tuesday (23rd) and enjoy your hard-earned free drink.”

The offer is available in over 115 pubs in London between April 21st – 23rd. Guests must bring their medal and proof of results on TSC London Marathon official website, along with ID to claim their free drink. See T&Cs for more details.