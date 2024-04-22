Local Dignitaries Come Out To Celebrate The New Look at The Forester, Ealing

Share Tweet Share Email

The Forester, on Leighton Road in Ealing, was the place to be Saturday 20 April 2024 when local dignitaries came out to celebrate the pub’s new look. Local MP Dr Rupa Huq, joined local Mayor, Cllr Hitesh Tailor, to cut the official opening ribbon – before Rupa took to the decks with an impressive DJ set to get the party underway.

The Forester, a Fuller’s managed pub, has been completely refurbished with the aim of bringing together tradition and modernity. The walls and shelves are adorned with Fuller’s bric-a-brac from across the years – and the fireplace is an original feature designed by the famous Fuller’s pub architect, Nowell Parr.

Harry Shotter, General Manager of The Forester, said: “It was great to have such fantastic support from both the Mayor and the local MP for our opening party. Who knew that MPs made such good DJs. I will definitely be inviting Rupa back to play again.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to welcome the local community into the pub and the feedback we’ve had has been really good. The Forester has something for everyone and at heart, we are a true community pub. I’m really excited about what the future has to hold.”