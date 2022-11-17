Hoteliers Pledge Support for Bristol Autism Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Christmas came early for the Bristol Autism Support organisation when it was named by the Bristol Hoteliers Association as its charity partner for 2023.

The charity says the move will enable it to continue to provide much-needed support for thousands of local families who are affected by autism.

Bristol Autism Support (BAS) will now be the main benefactor for the annual ‘Night of the Stars’ event organised by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), which will take place on March 2 at Ashton Gate Stadium.

This year’s glittering gala raised more than £1,200 for charity.

Imran Ali, the BHA’s Head of Charity, said:

“Our decision to partner with Bristol Autism Support was driven by a unanimous desire to encourage change and support for our local communities.

“Our 35 members are uniquely based in Bristol and the immediate surrounding area, which has an excellent overlap with the work carried out by the charity.

“We are proud to be supporting them, having them as the main benefactor of an annual ball in March. We will also be organising a charity golf day in Spring 2023, as well as a range of other smaller fund-raising events throughout 2023.”

Jade Page, Parent Support Manager at Bristol Autism Support, said:

“We are proud to have been selected as the charity partner for the Bristol Hoteliers Association.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to work with the BHA and to help us continue to support parents, carers and their families throughout the city.

“Funds raised by the BHA will go towards support groups, information sessions for parents/carers, and family events, all of which provide valuable assistance to local families affected by autism.”

BAS began as a small pub group in 2012 but has grown into a respected charity with more than 3,000 local families in its network.

It is a peer-to-peer support charity for parents and carers of autistic children, either diagnosed or undiagnosed, in Bristol.

Its goal is to improve outcomes for autistic children by providing their parents/carers with information and timely support while connecting them with other parents and carers, to share experiences, knowledge and provide mutual support with like-minded people.

Jade added: “By supporting the parents and carers, we help them to become better at supporting their autistic children.

“We aim to provide a safe-haven and a community for Bristol’s autism families in order to reduce isolation and improve mental and physical wellbeing.”