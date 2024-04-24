Mayfair Bar Launches £220 Cocktail

Share Tweet Share Email

A bar in London’s affluent Mayfair has added a new cocktail to its menu, costing guests £220 per glass.

The Revery Bar, located on Park Lane at London’s Hilton Hotel, calls the drink the Maven of Mayfair.

The luxurious cocktail is a mix of Clase Azul and Grand Marnier. Lillet Rose adds floral notes, while Italicus adds citrus and herbal notes. Maven de Mayfair then includes Dom Perignon Rose, then gives the drink a final touch of edible gold sprinkled into the glass.

The cocktail is served in a Baccarat crystal flute, which the team states is the only glass “worthy” of such a high-end drink.

“Designed to be enjoyed within the comfortable luxe of Revery’s red and warmly lit décor, the Maven of Mayfair features an elite blend of Clase Azul with the rich and complex Grand Marnier,” a spokesperson for the hotel bar said.