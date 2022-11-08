New Restaurant Opening Set to Strengthen Canary Wharf’s Thriving Scene

Share Tweet Share Email

Brand new to Canary Wharf, Pedler’s team of chefs are cooking up a storm for the opening of the restaurant on Monday 7th November. Think beautiful King tiger prawns ‘al ajillio’, Iberico pork & foie gras sliders and Globe artichoke ‘oysters’ all to share; teamed up with creative cocktails, fresh beer from the copper tanks and an artisan wine list.

Engaging with the community, the seasons and the London vibe, Pedler is passionate about people and creating an ever-evolving social space. We are excited to partner with Gio from the Johan Nélson gallery displaying ever changing art for sale. The first artist will be the talented Abdullah Qandeel, with future artists to be announced.

“Our menu is a celebration of London’s cultural diversity. We are so fortunate to have great producers and be able to cook without preset boundaries and have fun while doing it.” says Matt Bishop, Head Chef

“We bring extraordinary people together, our guests and our team to create extraordinary hospitality; it is in our blood. It’s what we live by and it’s the lifestyle we curate for us all to share. We keep it local in all that we do, taste and feel, from sustainable farming to day boat fishermen.” continues Taskin Muzaffer, Private owner of Pedler