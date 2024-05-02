‘Nature Positive’ Report Marks New Collaborative Era in Travel & Tourism

Share Tweet Share Email

The leading players of Travel & Tourism globally have published a landmark joint report setting out their joint plan to help halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

Launched on Earth Day 2024, “Nature Positive Travel & Tourism in Action” is the creation of the high-level ‘Nature Positive Tourism Partnership, made up of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance).

Developed in collaboration with specialist consultancy ANIMONDIAL, the report is the sector’s pledge to support the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), the UN’s Biodiversity Plan.

It presents more than 30 case studies of inspiring and progressive actions from around the world involving large and small businesses, national and local government agencies, civil society groups, and inter-sectoral partnerships.

By offering actionable guidance and insights, this report not only highlights the intrinsic link between biodiversity and tourism’s resilience, but also empowers businesses to become stewards of nature.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said:

“This historic partnership with Travel & Tourism heavyweights is a significant step in our collective journey towards a more sustainable and responsible sector.

“This report is not merely a publication but a movement towards integrating environmental stewardship into the core of travel experiences.

“As we celebrate Earth Day, let us heed the call to nurture and protect our destinations. Our sector’s reliance on nature, coupled with our expertise in creating inspiring and memorable experiences, means we are ideally placed to be guardians of nature.”

Glenn Mandziuk, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO, said:

“This report is a milestone for Travel and Tourism, representing our commitment as an industry to protect and conserve nature.

“The Alliance is proud to contribute to and collaborate on this insightful and action-orientated report which will bring tangible change to destinations around the world, supporting biodiversity. Nature underpins our society, economies and indeed our very existence.

“The hospitality industry is today a leader amongst industries in its Nature Positive approach and this report signifies how much our industry understands the true value of nature.”

Daniel Turner, ANIMONDIAL Director, said:

“The Travel & Tourism sector has global influence, including in many of the most biodiverse places on earth.

“This report provides practical guidance for businesses and public bodies on how to use that influence to reduce negative impacts on biodiversity, restore nature and ensure that the sector becomes a force for good. We call this approach Nature Positive Tourism.”