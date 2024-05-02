St Austell Brewery And Cape Cornwall Pilot Gig Club Co-Fund Newlyn Defibrillator

Share Tweet Share Email

St Austell Brewery and Cape Cornwall Pilot Gig Club have joined forces to co-fund a new defibrillator at the Fisherman’s Arms in Newlyn.

St Austell identified 56 pubs in our estate which didn’t have access to a lifesaving device and is raising money – through its Charitable Trust – to install one at each site, and are also match funding every pound raised towards the mission.

So far, 21 new defibrillators have been installed in locations across the South West, which have already been used to save two lives at the Rashleigh Arms (Charlestown) and Harbour Inn (Porthleven).

The latest defibrillator to be installed is at the Fisherman’s Arms in Newlyn. The Cape Cornwall Pilot Gig Club played a big part in securing this particular defibrillator, having part-funded the equipment following a cardiac arrest of one of their rowing team in 2022.

Piers Thompson, St Austell Brewery’s External Relations Director, said:

“Our partnership with the RRMC has been going from strength to strength with defibrillator installations ongoing throughout our pub estate. The equipment has already been used to save two lives, showing just how vital it is to have such this resource in places not currently covered.”

“The efforts that the Cape Cornwall Gig Club went to, to keep David alive on the water, and their subsequent fundraising to fund part of this defibrillator shows how strong our communities are in working together to ensure everyone in the South West – whether living here or visiting – has the best chance of surviving a cardiac arrest should the worst happen.”

The pub is also the first in the South West to have been provided with a bleed kit from the RRMC, which will be located inside the defibrillator case at the pub.