Dj Fatboy Slim Visits Brighton’s Caxton Arms To Add Final Touch To A Mural To Brighton Fc

DJ Fatboy Slim popped into Shepherd Neame’s Caxton Arms in Brighton last week to add the final touch to a mural honouring Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

Fatboy Slim, also known as Norman Cook, was chosen as the subject for the mural on the wall in the outside space at the pub in North Gardens as he is arguably the club’s most famous local fan.

It was organised by Brighton and Hove Albion FC fanzine, Dogma, as part of an art project across the town paying homage to the club.

It features the DJ during his iconic Big Beach Boutique set held on Brighton beach in 2002, which attracted thousands.

Fatboy was more than happy to come down to the pub – before jetting off to Ibiza the next morning – to add his signature to the mural.

Caxton Arms licensee Brett Mendoza said:

“They were considering painting one of the players for the mural, and I thought ‘who’s the biggest local Brighton fan? It has to be Fatboy Slim!’”

He then contacted the DJ, who he knows personally, and asked if he would pop down and sign it – and he was more than happy to fit it into his busy schedule.

Brett kept Fatboy’s appearance a secret until afterwards, but invited a select few to come along – who were all also sworn to secrecy.

Brett said: “When he saw the mural he was really humbled by it. He stayed all evening, took selfies with pretty much everyone there, and also jumped on the decks for a couple of songs.”

He added: “It is just very surreal to think it all happened – it isn’t the sort of thing that happens… to have a world famous superstar DJ in my pub!”