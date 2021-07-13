Nightclubs Urged To Check Customers’ Coronavirus Passports Admission

Share Tweet Share Email

The Prime Minister is urging nightclubs to check whether people had been vaccinated before allowing them into their venues.

The Prime Minister said: “We will stick to our plans. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, July 19 to life as it was before Covid. We will stick to our plan to lift restrictions and to lift social distancing but we expect and recommend that people wear a face-covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet such as on public transport.

“We are removing the Government instruction to work from home where you can be we don’t expect that the whole country will return to their desks as one from Monday. We are sending out guidance to businesses about a gradual return to work over the summer.

“As a matter of social responsibility we’re urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity as a means of entry.”

In written guidance published after the press conference, the government said it “reserves the right” to compel venues to require people to produce their vaccine passport in order to be allowed in.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also encouraged event organisers to require attendees to show “vaccine passports”, which are available through the NHS app and also show if a person has natural immunity after contracting the disease.