UKHospitality Cymru Calls On Welsh Government To Lift Restrictions

It’s time to lift remaining restrictions on the hospitality industry and give visitors to Wales simple and clear messages about staying safe, advocates UKHospitality Cymru (UKHC) ahead of a Welsh Government review.

UKHC Executive Director David Chapman commented: “Next week’s Welsh Government review is a chance to lift remaining restrictions and help businesses in Wales to manage the huge influx of summer visitors. Let’s keep it simple: open up, stay savvy, stay safe.”

“On July 19th we’re expecting England to fully open up and from that moment we need to make sure visitors to Wales are welcomed with a set of simple directions about how to stay safe and enjoy their holiday while they are here. Welsh Government Ministers are suggesting we have to now learn to live with the virus; it’s time to make it simple and easy for those looking to take their first restriction-free break in eighteen months.

“We don’t want hospitality workers to be at the receiving end of visitor confusion, disappointment or annoyance about what can or can’t be done; let’s make it as straightforward as possible.

“Open up now, stay savvy and stay safe. They should be the watchwords of the new normal of living with Covid-19 in Wales in a post-vaccine environment.”