Greene King Brings Together The Hospitality Sector To Raise Funds For Macmillan At Its Biggest Annual Fundraising Event

Greene King brought together over 130 supplier partners from across the hospitality industry at a prestigious event held at Celtic Manor Resort, to help raise funds for its long-term charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support. It is anticipated that the event has raised over an estimated £300,000 for the cancer charity.

This event marked the fourth Macmillan Gala Dinner hosted by the pub company and brewer, with the support of headline sponsors Billington Foods, Budweiser Brewing Group, Asahi UK, Maris Seafoods, Fresh Direct, Coca Cola European Partners, GXO Logistics and Pernod Ricard, along with many other contributors from across the industry.

The event featured various activities for guests to enjoy throughout the day, including golf and a cooking master class with Michelin starred chef and winner of the Great British Menu, Adam Handing MBE. The day’s events culminated in the highly anticipated Gala Dinner, where 570 guests gathered for a night of fine dining, entertainment, and fundraising.

TV presenter Mark Durden Smith led the evening’s proceedings for the evening, which included a heartfelt speech from Tricia Timms, Cancer Information Nurse Specialist on Macmillan’s Support Line. Her moving words about the team’s vital support for those living with cancer, and the services they can provide to ensure no one has to face cancer alone, earned her a standing ovation from the guests.

Greene King has been a partner of Macmillan Cancer Support since 2012 and has raised over £23 million for the charity to date, with team members across its pubs, breweries and offices hosting fundraising events and taking on challenges to raise money. At the beginning of this year the company announced that it would be dedicating the first six-months of fundraising towards Macmillan’s Support Line which is a lifeline for those living with cancer and their loved ones, with trained professionals offering confidential support by telephone, email and webchat.

Greene King CEO, Nick Mackenzie, said:

“This brilliant event truly showcased the incredible impact we can achieve when the hospitality industry comes together. With the support and generosity of our sponsors and guests, we’re delighted that we’ve raised a significant amount for Macmillan, a charity that touches the lives of so many. My thanks go out to everyone involved for their hard work in making this possible.”

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Greene King’s fantastic colleagues and supplier partners for raising over an estimated £300,000 for Macmillan at their charity golf day & gala dinner at Celtic Manor. Without the remarkable fundraising efforts of incredible partners like Greene King, we simply couldn’t be there for everyone who needs us.”

“Greene King has dedicated the first half of 2025 to raising vital funds for Macmillan’s Support Line – a confidential, free service for people living with cancer and their loved ones to offer information, guidance or simply a listening ear. On behalf of all of my colleagues at Macmillan, I would like to thank them for their phenomenal fundraising over the last 13 years and their unwavering commitment to doing whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”