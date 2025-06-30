On Premise Drinks Sales Brighten After Slow Start To June

Share Post Share Email

Operators and suppliers are experiencing an up-and-down June for drinks sales, with growth returning after a challenging start to the month.

CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 7 June were 7% behind the same period in 2024. Rain and low temperatures damaged footfall in many parts of the country, and trading was negative on six of the seven days of the week. Nation’s League football matches did little to bring people into pubs and bars.

However, brighter weather made for a much better following week, and sales in the seven days to Saturday 14 June were up by 4% year-on-year. With temperatures topping 20 degrees in places, there was growth of between 2% and 10% on every day from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 June.

June’s mixed picture follows a generally soft May of trading that was dampened by poor weather. The increase in the second week of June was the Tracker’s best performance since the last week of April. Operators and suppliers will be hoping it marks a return to sustained growth, following a buoyant Spring, when trading was up year-on-year in ten of 11 weeks between February and late April.

The Daily Drinks Tracker’s breakdown of categories shows a continuation of a pattern of better sales for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories than for others like wine and spirits. In the week to 14 June, beer and cider sales rose by 7% and 20% respectively, as consumers sought refreshment on warmer days. By contrast, wine and spirits slipped by 1% and 10% respectively.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“The uncertainty of Britain’s weather in May and June is making for a temperamental period of trading, with temperatures and sales both fluctuating widely from day to day. It’s also creating some turbulence in consumers’ category choices, though beer and cider are consistently faring better at the moment. Operators and suppliers will be hoping that after a tough few weeks, above-inflation growth in the second week of June is a reliable sign of what’s to come for the rest of the Summer season.”