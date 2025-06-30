Women’s Euros Set to Drive Massive Pub Trade Boost

Share Post Share Email

The upcoming Women’s European Championship is poised to deliver a significant windfall for Britain’s pub and hospitality sector, with industry analysts predicting substantial increases in beer sales and venue footfall throughout the tournament.

The tournament which kicks off in Switzerland on 2 July, with England’s Lionesses and Wales playing their opening fixtures on 5 July could see an estimated 2.6 million extra pints drunk, potentially boosting the economy by £13 million, new British Beer and Pub Association statistics reveal.

The tournament’s economic impact is expected to be particularly pronounced if home nations progress to the latter stages, with extended licensing hours already confirmed by government officials for semi-final and final matches involving England or Wales.

However, industry leaders are using the tournament’s commercial potential to highlight ongoing concerns about the UK’s tax burden on alcohol, which they claim puts British venues at a competitive disadvantage compared to European counterparts.

Recent analysis reveals that UK consumers face significantly higher beer duty rates than fans in competing European nations, with British pub-goers paying substantially more in tax per pint than their German, Spanish, or Portuguese equivalents.

The disparity is particularly stark when compared to major European markets, with UK duty rates ranking among the highest globally and creating what trade bodies describe as an “unlevel playing field” for British hospitality businesses.

Industry representatives argue that these elevated tax rates not only burden consumers but also restrict the sector’s growth potential during major sporting events that traditionally drive increased trade.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said:

“The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that fans will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our brilliant teams.”

However, Ms McClarkin renewed calls for the Government to “level the playing field and reduce beer duty”, with England and Wales paying the fourth-highest tax rate compared with other nations competing in the tournament, she said.

The government’s decision to allow pubs extended opening hours during key matches has been welcomed by operators, who view the move as recognition of the sector’s role in major sporting celebrations.

Licensed premises will be permitted to remain open later than usual if England or Wales reach the semi-finals or final, providing additional trading opportunities during what are expected to be peak demand periods.

This flexibility mirrors arrangements made for previous major tournaments and reflects the established pattern of increased pub attendance during significant football matches.