1,500 Pubs Join Forces To Offer CAMRA Members Discounts

Over 100 new pubs have joined CAMRA’s new voucher scheme since it launched on 1 July, taking the overall number of pubs accepting the vouchers to over 1,500.

Amber Taverns is the latest pub chain to come on board, offering discounts on pints of real ale served at its 89 regional pubs.

It joins JD Wetherspoons, Stonegate Pub Company, S.A. Brains, Castle Rock brewery and 15 or so independents, to extend the new vouchers to even more CAMRA members.

CAMRA members are entitled to £30 worth of vouchers worth 50p off a pint on joining or at their next renewal, which has replaced the previous £20 worth of Wetherspoons discounts which were only applicable in those 880 venues nationwide.

In addition, CAMRA provides a platform for independent pubs to offer promotions through its Real Ale Discount Scheme. Over 3,500 pubs offer CAMRA members variable discounts to be promoted via the member benefit and WhatPub sites.

The new discounts were brought in to make pub-going more affordable for consumers while helping to raise the profile and footfall at participating venues.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: “It is fantastic to have Amber Taverns on board, helping us extend pub discounts to even more CAMRA members. We hope that by offering vouchers at pub chains and discounts at independent pubs we can drive footfall and better support the pub trade.”

Gary Roberts, Operations Director for Amber Taverns Ltd said: “Amber Taverns has always been an advocate of offering customers the best range of draught beers, lagers and ciders. Where we see the demand we also encourage our team to deliver an exceptional cask offering.

“Aligning ourselves with CAMRA and offering the voucher scheme to our members is really a pretty sensible thing to do. It not only rewards our own loyal regulars but may entice new customers to come and see how great our pubs are.”