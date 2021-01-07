2.7 Million Have Already Given Up On Dry January

Share Tweet Share Email

Nearly 1-in-4 of those who attempted ‘Dry January’ this month have already given in to temptation, according to a snap poll by KAM Media. We’re only 5 days into the new year and around 2.7 million people have given up and consumed alcohol.

“30% of UK adults intended to take part in ‘Dry January’ according to research we did in December. By January 1st that figure had dropped by 17%. Our most recent poll, conducted on 5th Jan shows that only 25% of those who actually attempted ‘Dry January’ are still going strong. Given the new lockdown restrictions, it probably doesn’t come as a huge surprise to most!” comments Katy Moses, MD at KAM Media.

Generation Z and young Millennials are keenest to take part in ‘Dry January’ with 48% of those under the age of 34 years attempting to take part.

“2020 was such a tough year for many people that you may think people would be less likely to give up alcohol but the number of UK adults attempting Dry January this year remained on a par with last year, but people are giving up much sooner.” comments Moses.

75% of those taking part in Dry January expected non-alcoholic versions of beer and wine to help them get through the month. According to KAM’s new Low and No research, consumer awareness of the availability of low and no alcohol variants has sky-rocketed in the last year.

“Last year only two thirds of consumers had even heard of non-alcoholic beer, now that figure is 3-in-4. Awareness of non-alcoholic spirits and wine has also grown significantly. Sales have boomed in low and no categories this year, we expect them to play an increasingly important role both at home and in the on-trade” continues Moses.