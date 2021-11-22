2022 Travel Trends

Reconnect, relax and refresh. 2022 will be the year we rekindle our love for travel, indulge and immerse ourselves in the cultural bustle of the world again and bring our fantasies of relaxing on sandy white beaches to life.

As we dive eagerly into the new year, Perfect Stays has created the ultimate travel trend list to inspire your much-needed getaways in 2022.

SELF-CARE TRAVEL

Move over yoga, travel will become the selfcare trend for 2022.The wellness tourism market is predicted to reach a whopping $919bn, with well over a billion wellness trips to take place around the globe.

And while 2021 seems to have been the year of the ‘workcation’, it’s likely there’ll be a bit of pushback next year. People will want to escape work, set their out of office mode completely and go away for longer periods.

Our guests are booking longer holidays with 7-13 nights and 14-20 night stays our most popular durations for next year.

We will start to see people removing themselves from their stressful daily routines and getting out of their comfort zone, forcing them to fill their time with activities that they wouldn’t normally do in everyday life.

LOCAL COMMUNITIES WILL BE A PRIORITY

In 2022, we will see an increase in travellers contacting their holiday companies for local hints and tips.

Over half of consumers globally (53%) believe it is more important to shop with local businesses now than it was before the pandemic. As a result, we expect to see people throwing themselves into community immersion experiences, from volunteering to historical and cultural heritage tours.

This trend has already started to grow, as we’ve noticed a staggering 320% increase in website visits to our concierge page since the start of 2021. Indicating consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the local economy and want to connect and contribute in a way that is respectful, mutually enriching and sustainable.

FOODIE FANATIC

Food will be one of the central motives for travel next year with holidaymakers looking to revel in local cooking classes, street food and discover food at its source, by visiting local vineyards or take part in fishing trips.