Bars, Restaurants & Pubs Forced To Trim Operations

A considerable number of hospitality settings across the United Kingdom are forced to operate in a curtailed manner due to industry-wide challenges of staff crisis and their inability to rehire and deploy adequate number of resources through which multiple operations can be managed as food & beverage enterprises gear up for the festive season with an anticipation of higher consumer footfalls and the subsequent spending before the Christmas and the following year-ender holidays.

The employment landscape in the country has experienced a very tough time as repeated disruptions on the back of Covid- 19 pandemic have time and again, forced the settings to cut short the commercial operations. The pandemic-related hardships are still hampering the business functions as most of the food and beverage enterprises, as well as accommodation setups have been allowed to operate at the maximum possible scale, but the dearth of human capital has taken a huge toll, especially on the consumer-facing businesses.

On the contrary, businesses have been invariably increasing the job vacancies as they find it difficult to fill up the vacant positions with the skilled staff, at a time when consumers are more willing to step out of their homes and social bubbles to spend.

As a result of continuous addition in the total number of vacant positions, the total number of job vacancies in the August-October quarter of 2021 rose to 1.17 million, a fresh record high after an addition of 388,000 positions as compared to the total vacant positions during the last pre-Covid quarter, the January-March stretch of 2020.

According to the latest estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 15 out of 18 industry sectors have reported a record high number of vacancies, at the end of August-October quarter. However, the growth rate of vacancies during the corresponding period have partly slowed with the largest increases seen in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Surprisingly, the accommodation and food service businesses have reported the largest increase in vacancies during the August-October period with the total number of vacant positions rising by 66,500, nearly 79% from the figure recognised at the end of January-March quarter of 2020.

The largest increases in the number of vacancies since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the work, clearly indicates the tightening in the services sector, especially the hospitality industry as most of the businesses have been obligated to close their stores and outlets due to stern restrictions and pandemic-related guidance issued by the government of the UK, while some of them have been allowed to partly operate with reduced staff size.

Such conditions have forced the international workers to leave to their respective home nations due to sharp drops in their earnings. Nonetheless, the business sentiments have been improving gradually with the wide range of easements offered by the Downing Street administration to accelerate the pace of recovery following which the total number of payrolled employees have seen a steady growth between September and October of 2021. In terms of payrolled employees, only London has less number of employees as compared to the initial time of Covid-19 pandemic.