2025 Cumbria Tourism Awards Finalists Announced

Tourism businesses from across Cumbria are once again stepping into the spotlight, as the finalists for the Cumbria Tourism Awards 2025 are officially revealed.

This year’s awards shine a light on the trailblazing tourism and hospitality operators who continue to go above and beyond to deliver world-class visitor experiences, and make Cumbria one of the most admired destinations in the UK.

Spanning 16 categories, the awards recognise the full diversity of the visitor economy, from accommodation and attractions to food, drink, transport and individual achievement. This year’s shortlist showcases the exceptional talent, creativity and dedication driving Cumbria’s tourism sector forward.

Each finalist will now take part in the next stage of judging, which includes a detailed review process and, in many cases, a series of mystery shopping visits. The winners will be crowned during a VIP celebration evening on Tuesday 8 July 2025 at the Castle Green Hotel, Kendal.

Eligible winners will also go on to represent Cumbria at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2026, offering a unique platform to gain recognition on the national stage.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, says:
“The calibre of this year’s finalists is truly exceptional. These businesses and individuals represent the very best of Cumbria’s world-renowned visitor economy, with each one showcasing excellence, dedication and a deep commitment to delivering amazing experiences.

“We’re delighted to be able to champion their achievements and give them the recognition they deserve. The judging panel has some tough decisions ahead, and we can’t wait to bring everyone together in July for what promises to be a fantastic celebration.”

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

  • The Dock Museum, Barrow-in-Furness
  • Bendrigg, Kendal
  • Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway

B&B and Guest House of the Year

  • Lindeth Fell Country House, Bowness-on-Windermere
  • Sunnyside Guest House, Keswick
  • Wheatlands Lodge, Windermere

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year

  • Solway Holiday Park, Silloth
  • Park Cliffe, Windermere
  • The Quiet Site, Ullswater
  • Ullswater Heights Holiday Home and Lodge Park, Penrith

Experience of the Year

  • Shed One Distillery, Ulverston – Make Your Own Distilled Spirit
  • Cliffhanger Escape Rooms, Backbarrow – Bank Diamond Heist
  • Pure Lakes Skincare, Far Sawrey – Soap Making Masterclass
  • Honister Slate Mine – Guided Mine Tours

Regenerative Tourism Award

  • Castlerigg Hall Caravan, Camping, Glamping, Keswick
  • The Cottage in the Wood, Whinlatter
  • Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire

Large Hotel of the Year

  • The Swan Hotel & Spa, Newby Bridge
  • Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, Windermere
  • Another Place, The Lake, Ullswater

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

  • Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway
  • Muncaster Castle, Gardens and Hawk & Owl Centre
  • Honister Slate Mine

Pub of the Year

  • Queens Head Troutbeck
  • The Brackenrigg Inn, Ullswater
  • The Royal at Dockray

Makers and Producers Award

  • Pennington’s Tea and Coffee Ltd, Kendal
  • CoolCrafting, Kendal
  • Pure Lakes Skincare, Far Sawrey

New Tourism Business Award

  • Grange Bridge Cottage, Borrowdale
  • E-Bike Safaris Ltd, Kendal

Small Hotel of the Year

  • Langdale Chase, Windermere
  • Farlam Hall Hotel & Restaurant, Carlisle
  • Willowbeck Lodge, Carlisle

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

  • Dufton Barn Holidays, Appleby-in-Westmorland
  • Fair Rigg by Cradel Haus, Windermere
  • Netherby Hall, Carlisle

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

  • The Ruskin Museum, Coniston
  • Mirehouse and Gardens, Keswick
  • Quaker Tapestry Museum, Kendal

Taste of Cumbria – Fine Dining Award

  • SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel, Windermere
  • Storrs Hall Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere
  • Pentonbridge Inn, Carlisle
  • The Cottage in the Wood, Whinlatter

Taste of Cumbria – Casual Dining Award

Sponsorship opportunity available

  • Sunset Café, Silecroft Beach
  • Bassenthwaite Lake Station
  • Force Walkers Café & Terrace, Ambleside

The Sheila Hensman Unsung Hero Award

  • Peter Hill, Cumbrian Heavy Horses, Nr Millom
  • Claire Winter-Moore, Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway
  • Margaret Craig, Embleton Spa Hotel
  • Judith Talbot, The Melbreak Hotel

Wedding Venue of the Year

  • Askham Hall and Bank Barn, Nr Penrith
  • Hidden River Barn, Longtown
  • Storrs Hall Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere
  • Eden Barn Ltd, Kirkby Stephen