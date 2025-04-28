2025 Cumbria Tourism Awards Finalists Announced

Share Post Share Email

Tourism businesses from across Cumbria are once again stepping into the spotlight, as the finalists for the Cumbria Tourism Awards 2025 are officially revealed.

This year’s awards shine a light on the trailblazing tourism and hospitality operators who continue to go above and beyond to deliver world-class visitor experiences, and make Cumbria one of the most admired destinations in the UK.

Spanning 16 categories, the awards recognise the full diversity of the visitor economy, from accommodation and attractions to food, drink, transport and individual achievement. This year’s shortlist showcases the exceptional talent, creativity and dedication driving Cumbria’s tourism sector forward.

Each finalist will now take part in the next stage of judging, which includes a detailed review process and, in many cases, a series of mystery shopping visits. The winners will be crowned during a VIP celebration evening on Tuesday 8 July 2025 at the Castle Green Hotel, Kendal.

Eligible winners will also go on to represent Cumbria at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2026, offering a unique platform to gain recognition on the national stage.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, says:

“The calibre of this year’s finalists is truly exceptional. These businesses and individuals represent the very best of Cumbria’s world-renowned visitor economy, with each one showcasing excellence, dedication and a deep commitment to delivering amazing experiences.

“We’re delighted to be able to champion their achievements and give them the recognition they deserve. The judging panel has some tough decisions ahead, and we can’t wait to bring everyone together in July for what promises to be a fantastic celebration.”

2025 finalists are: