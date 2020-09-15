, 40 Pubs A Month Still Being Demolished Or Converted To Other Uses

Over 300 pubs have permanently closed, or set to be demolished or converted to other use according to analysis of official Government data by the real estate adviser Altus Group.

The data reveals that the overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and to let, fell to 40,748 on 1st September, down 315 this year so far with 87 pulling their shutters for good since trading restrictions were lifted.

Pubs which have ‘vanished’ from the communities that they once served have either being demolished and/or converted into other types such as homes and offices.

All Pubs Total (as at 01/09/2020) 40,748 Region Number of Properties South East 5,828 North West 5,436 South West 4,771 Yorkshire/Humberside 4,408 West Midlands 4,049 East 3,806 East Midlands 3,670 London 3,642 Wales 3,118 North East 2,020 Source: real estate adviser, Altus Group

On 31st December 2019, there were 41,063 pubs with 473 pubs having ‘vanished’ during the 2019 calendar year compared with the 914 lost during 2018.

Pubs in England and Wales are receiving a 1 year business rates holiday worth £768.12m and were eligible for £557.94m in grant funding with Altus Group’s Head of business rates, Robert Hayton, saying “these interventions were crucial to help save our pubs but more targeted support will be needed. Localised lockdowns will have localised impacts so reviews of rateable value, through the Covid-19 group action which we have launched, is the ideal way to get more support to where it is most needed.”

The number of pubs are based upon a detailed analysis of the Local Rating Lists in England and Wales maintained by the Valuation Office Agency, an executive agency of HMRC. The Local Rating Lists itemise all pubs with a rateable value liable for business rates through a specific SCat code and includes those currently vacant and being offered to let.

Research by industry market research experts CGA revealed that 610 pubs have closed down since the beginning of lockdown, this figure includes pubs looking for new tenants or lessees.