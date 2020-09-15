, New Community Pub Hero Awards Recognise Stars Of Lockdown Pubaid Reshapes Charity Fundraising Competition

The Matthew Clark Charity Pub of the Year 2019 winners: Rose of Mossley licensee Mari Woods, with (l-r) John & Jason Foley-Doherty of the Friends of the Rose of Mossley and PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan

Inspired by the support provided by thousands of pubs for their communities during lockdown, industry body PubAid is reshaping its annual Charity Pub Awards and launching the Community Pub Hero Awards, which will be sponsored once again by Matthew Clark, and supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

The competition, now in its third year, will recognise licensees and teams who went the extra mile to help their communities through the pandemic, whether by offering vital supplies for local residents, cooking hot meals for the elderly or keeping people connected through online quizzes or chats.

Pubs across the UK are welcome to enter, by completing a brief form on the PubAid website before the closing date of 30 November. Entrants will be featured on the PubAid website, and mentioned on PubAid social media channels.

After the closing date, judges will review entries received and publish a shortlist. All finalists will be invited, with their MP, to attend a reception in London, where the overall winner will be announced.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said: “With pubs closed for three months, and now facing significant trading challenges, it is clear that judging pubs on traditional, event-led charity fundraising is no longer appropriate.

“We’ve therefore redesigned the competition as the Community Pub Hero Awards, with the support of Matthew Clark, and we hope that all licensees who helped their communities during the pandemic will put themselves and their teams forward for recognition.”

Richard Hayhoe, Marketing Director, Matthew Clark added: “We’ve been humbled by the many pubs who helped their communities during the Covid-19 outbreak, despite facing uncertainty themselves. Their efforts were a lifeline to countless people, particularly those who were vulnerable or self-isolating, and proved that pubs are genuinely a force for good in their communities.

“We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with PubAid by sponsoring these new awards.”

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said: “These awards are a great opportunity for MPs to celebrate how landladies and landlords in their constituencies have stepped up to the mark to support their community during this dreadful pandemic. Yet again we have seen that pubs are the antidote to isolation.”