More Than Half of Scots Are Cutting Back on Dining Out

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New research from The Knowledge Bank, Scotland Food & Drink’s insight hub, has found that more than half of Scots (58%) say they are cutting back on meals and drinks in hospitality venues.

The research found that 39% of Scots are eating out at least once every two weeks, and that fewer than a third (29%) of us are going out for drinks every fortnight. And fewer than half (47%) of Scots say that they go to a bar, pub or restaurant less than once a month – down from 52% in December 2025.

Subdued out of home drinking and dining is being driven by financial pressures and health concerns, with declining alcohol sales and the rise of no- and low-alcohol alternatives. More than three quarters of respondents (79%) say the cost of living is one of the country’s biggest concerns, followed closely by 72% who cite high food prices as a concern.

Inflation alongside domestic and global economic instability is contributing to an increase in Scots who describe themselves as ‘only just managing financially or going without essentials’ which rose from 13% to 17% between March and June this year.

But there is also evidence that patterns of out-of-home drinking and dining are changing. One in 10 Scots are going out for food and drinks more during the day than before, driven partially by lunch deals and day-time promotions which make earlier dining more financially attractive. Survey respondents also cited safety and transport concerns, quieter venues, and working patterns as drivers towards earlier dining and out of home drinks.

Carol Saunders, Head of Insight at The Knowledge Bank, said: “Pressures on the cost of living have been unrelenting for both Scottish consumers and businesses in recent years, and the impact for hospitality is laid bare in these latest findings.

“The rising costs of producing food, strangled hospitality margins, and tightening of domestic budgets are all playing a role in changing consumer habits around dining out, and ultimately, suppressing economic growth.

“Hospitality businesses and producers who supply them need to be conscious of their customers’ preferences and build products and services that meet those needs. Accessing critical, timely, and trustworthy insights through The Knowledge Bank is a valuable tool for businesses across the Scottish food and drink supply chain to adapt for a changing world.”