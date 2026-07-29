Government Youth Unemployment Drive Welcomed but Sector Calls for VAT Relief

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The Prime Minister has announced a major overhaul of the education system, introducing new technical education pathways designed to give young people routes into skilled careers that carry the same status as traditional academic qualifications.

From age 14 (Year 10), students will be able to combine core subjects — English, maths and science — with technical education linked directly to jobs available in their local area, including time spent with employers gaining real-world experience.

Announcing the plans, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the reforms aim to end the perception that only the academic route leads to success. “Whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve,” he said, adding that the changes were part of a wider push to tackle youth unemployment.

The pathways will be shaped locally by regional mayors, schools, colleges and employers rather than dictated centrally, allowing areas to prioritise sectors such as hospitality, advanced manufacturing, digital technology, clean energy, health and care, or the creative industries depending on local strengths. The approach builds on existing local models, including the MBacc initiative in Greater Manchester.

Government funding will be directed towards high-quality technical education, and Ofsted-style school inspections will be adjusted to recognise institutions that successfully prepare students with workplace-ready skills and employer connections.

The reforms follow a stark warning from Alan Milburn’s interim review, which found more than a million 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK are currently not in education, employment or training — with the Prime Minister citing this “lost generation” risk as central to the case for change. Rollout is expected to begin from September 2028, following further consultation with mayors, local leaders, schools and employers.

Hospitality sector reaction

For hospitality and licensed trade operators — long among the UK’s largest employers of young people — the plans include a significant sweetener: free apprenticeship training for all eligible under-25s.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, welcomed the announcement but used it to renew pressure on the Chancellor over the sector’s tax burden. Describing hospitality as the biggest youth employer in the UK, Simpson said the free apprenticeship offer “reflects the value of in-place work experience and training, something hospitality does brilliantly.”

However, he argued the wider ambition would be undermined without further fiscal support, calling for VAT on hospitality to be cut to 10% to “free operators to invest, create jobs, and drive economic growth.”