63% of Young People More Likely To Go Out If Pubs and Bars Host Live Music

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Almost two thirds of young people would be more likely to go out locally if pubs and bars hosted regular live music, according to new nationwide research released today — underlining a major opportunity for hospitality venues at a time when the sector is under sustained pressure.

The findings show that 63% of 18-25 year olds would be more likely to go out locally if pubs hosted regular live music.

When looking at the UK population as a whole, the new research also suggests that, while the UK’s network of seed music venues has shrunk sharply in recent years, public appetite for live music in hospitality settings remains strong.

Polling of more than 1,500 UK adults aged 18 and above saw 31% of people say there are fewer venues hosting live music locally than five years ago, and 17% of Britons now travel more than 30 minutes to reach a venue hosting live music at least once a month.

But 57% of Britons agreed that live music in pubs and hospitality venues is part of what makes the country’s culture special, and 42% said regular live music in local pubs and bars made them feel more connected to their community.

The findings come ahead of the return of Seed Sounds Weekender, the UK’s largest multi-venue music festival, transforming more than 1,000 pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels across 20 towns and cities into live music stages for over 2,000 performances.

The first edition of Seed Sounds Weekender was backed by artists including Matty Healy of The 1975, who highlighted the importance of seed music venues.

“Local venues aren’t just where bands cut their teeth – they’re the foundation of any real culture,” said Healy.

“Without them, you don’t get The Smiths, Amy Winehouse, or The 1975. You get silence. Music doesn’t start in arenas or boardrooms – it starts in back rooms, pubs, basements and independent spaces run on belief in something bigger.”

Today’s announcement comes on the backdrop of a wider contraction in the grassroots venue network. Across the hospitality and live music sectors, the UK has lost around 11,000 pubs, bars, nightclubs and grassroots venues since 2019 – roughly one in five of the pre-pandemic total.

That equates to around four to five venues disappearing every day for seven years, with closures continuing at a rate of around 35–40 venues per month. If the trend continues, the UK could lose a further 2,000 venues by the end of the decade, further reducing access to live music in many communities.

Presented by live music marketplace GigPig, Seed Sounds Weekender 2026 will take place from April 24–26 and will transform pubs and hospitality venues across the UK into live music stages for one weekend, celebrating the venues where Britain’s music culture begins.