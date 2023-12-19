Make It Tasty, Make It Easy, Make It Free From – Make It Meatless!

Share Tweet Share Email

THE MEATLESS revolution is here, with 50% of consumers reducing their meat consumption out-of-home, is your menu catering for diners looking for great-tasting plant-based food?

The Meatless Farm range offers something for everyone, with a versatile range that makes it easy for you and your customers to swap out meat, without sacrificing on the flavour and texture they crave in their favourite dishes!

But making sure your menu keeps customers coming back for more doesn’t just stop at fabulous taste and variety. According to the Food Standards Agency, it is estimated that two million people are living with a diagnosed food allergy and 600,000 with Coeliac Disease. With these numbers increasing, more of us are looking for dishes that are safe to eat for those with food allergies – but these options must deliver on enjoyment too. Free From meals are often limited and can lack taste and imagination….

…Well look no further because Meatless Farm has it covered with our core range of Sausages, Burgers, Meatballs and Mince. Made with peas, these signature products are all Free From top allergens, low in fat and high in protein – making them a must for your menu!

Set taste-buds sizzling with Meatless Farm Sausages – bang them in a bun or serve on top of hearty mash!

Our plant-based Quarter Pounder Burgers are juicy and succulent – simply bung them in the oven or on the griddle!

Why not swap out beef and pork on the menu for our Meatless Mince in crowd-pleasers, such as Lasagne – or give dishes a twist with Meatless Meatballs – perfect with pasta!

At Meatless Farm we’re on a mission to help people reduce their meat consumption by taking all the compromises out of plant-based catering and going large on the benefits. Our products are not only loaded with taste and texture – they are also frozen for convenience and super simple and quick to prepare.

The Meatless Farm range is a sinch for caterers to create a menu of tasty dishes that tick all the boxes. So, whether it’s a classic cooked English breakfast, a gourmet burger or a fiery chilli, everyone can get stuck in and enjoy Meatless made easy!

For More information visit https://meatlessfarm.com/professionals/