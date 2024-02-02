Allen Simpson Appointed Deputy Chief Executive of UKHospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

Allen Simpson has joined UKHospitality from London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s tourism, inward investment and city marketing agency, where he served as Executive Director and, in 2021, Acting Chief Executive.

He brings a wealth of experience from the tourism and leisure sector and expertise across economic development, business strategy, corporate affairs and communications, having also previously worked at Barclays Bank and the London Stock Exchange.

In a new role as Deputy Chief Executive, Allen will provide strategic oversight across UKHospitality’s corporate social responsibility, policy and communications output.

The wider UKHospitality senior team remains unchanged. Jackie Marlow, as Chief Operating Officer, continues to oversee membership, operational and commercial matters, and will add finance to her portfolio. Tony Sophoclides remains responsible for UKHospitality’s political engagement and external communications.

Allen said: “I’m delighted to join UKHospitality as its first Deputy Chief Executive and work with a sector that can be counted as one of the most integral and impactful in the country.

“I have seen first-hand in my career just how important hospitality, leisure and tourism is to the economy and our global competitiveness. It is a crucial provider of skilled careers across society, and I care deeply about it.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with members, at what is undeniably a challenging time for the sector. I am particularly proud to work with an exceptional leader in Kate and the wider UKHospitality team in the fantastic work it does as the leading voice for hospitality.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Allen is a first-class addition to the UKHospitality team, bringing with him deep knowledge of the tourism sector and how to work across government and industry to deliver success.

“I know that he will be an invaluable member of the team and his appointment strengthens our ability to represent our members at a critical time, ahead of a Budget and looming General Election.”