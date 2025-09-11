Licensed Trade Charity Announces First Partners For Its Newly Re-Launched Employee Assistance Programme

Share Post Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has announced the launch of a newly enhanced EAP provision for businesses working in licensed hospitality, with Anglian Country Inns, Beautiful Pubs and JW Lees the first to partner with the charity on this service.

The newly launched EAP provision from the leading industry charity is free to access for businesses in the sector, with the LTC asking partners to consider making a donation and spreading the word about the charities work, if they find the service valuable.

Delivered in partnership with accredited EAP provider CIC, the EAP service will expand access to vital support for thousands of people across the hospitality sector. The programme provides access to market leading services and a team of registered clinicians, as well as access to the new LTC Wellbeing Platform featuring over 6,500 videos, wellbeing guides, podcasts, live chat and more.

It also features the Benefit Hub, giving employees access to hundreds of discounts and offers to help their money go further.

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at LTC, said:

“Hospitality is a fantastic industry but it is also one of the toughest. Long hours, high expectations and emotional pressures can make life demanding. Our goal is to make sure every person in licensed hospitality knows there is a safety net in place. These partnerships with Anglian Country Inns, Avani Solutions, Beautiful Pubs and JW Lees mean thousands more people will have easy access to the right support at the right time. We want to build a culture where wellbeing is central to how our industry cares for its people. Together we can transform lives and unleash potential”

Recent research conducted by KAM for LTC shows that 72% of people working in pubs, bars and breweries have faced challenges in the past 12 months. With more than one million people employed in the sector, this reinforces how crucial it is to make support easy to access and stigma-free.

Lee Reeves, Head of People at JW Lees said:

“Mental health awareness is a real priority for us. This year we trained staff to become Mental Health Champions and supported Mental Health Awareness Week with daily updates as part of our wellbeing focus. Partnering with LTC means every team member will have expert support when they need it most, whether that is emotional, financial or practical help.”

Sam Hagger, Founder and MD, at The Beautiful Pubs Collective said:

“We have proudly grown our team retention rates while ensuring sustainable pay, work life balance and a values driven culture where everyone feels they belong and are recognised. Working with LTC reinforces that commitment and gives our teams practical access to emotional and wellbeing support when life presents challenges.”

Will Chew, Head of People and Culture at Anglian Country Inns, said:

“At Anglican Country Inns we focus on family support, strong training, wellbeing at work and positive development opportunities through our Shinning Stars and Rising Stars initiatives and other learning programmes. Joining forces with LTC means our teams have access to free, confidential, expert support at any time whether it is emotional guidance, money worries or simply someone to talk to.”