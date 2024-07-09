793 Spirits Co. Holy Island

Share Tweet Share Email

• Holy Island’s first & only distillery.

• Distil, bottle & hand label Vodka, Gin & Rum.

• Distillery shop with hidden bar.

793 Spirits Co. have been distilling on Holy Island, a tidal island off the Northumberland coast, since 2017. Starting with their first spirit, ‘Mjødka’, a triple distilled vodka, giving a nod to the island’s Nordic history. Following that, the ‘Creed & Tide’ gin range was released. With the first being a classic dry gin, then a navy strength gin distilled with fresh lime & Holy Island Sea Salt and finishing off with a slightly sweeter Pomegranate & Rooibos Leaf gin.

The most recent release was a dark rum – ‘The Guffy Curse’, a traditional dark rum aged for 12 months, being the first of its kind from Northumberland. All spirits are distilled, bottled & labelled in house in Holy Island’s first and only distillery, using a 250L copper still.

Also, on Holy Island is ‘Spirit & Soul’, the distillery shop with a secret hidden sanctuary behind a bookcase door!

contact@793spirits.co.uk | www.793spirits.co.uk