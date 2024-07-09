Hot Off The Press: New Jangro Catering & Hospitality Catalogue

Share Tweet Share Email

Jangro, the largest network of independent janitorial distributors in the UK and Ireland, is proud to present its new Catering & Hospitality Supplies 2024/25 catalogue. Boasting a fresh new look, the latest edition is the ultimate caterer’s companion, offering a wide range of quality brands and choice at competitive prices.

Enabling establishments to keep up to date with trends, the catalogue offers all the equipment and supplies required to stir up positive customer experiences. From front of house to back of house, casual to fine dining, the latest crockery and table presentations to environmentally friendly catering disposables, Jangro’s new Catering & Hospitality 2024/25 catalogue has it all.

Jangro is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and helping its customers reach their own green goals. This new edition, therefore, offers a plethora of eco-conscious products, from food packaging containers, which are recyclable, compostable, and fully bio-degradable, to Jangro’s award-winning and innovative ntrl range of vegan cleaning solutions.

The ntrl portfolio comprises 13 products ideal for cleaning surfaces in a variety of environments, from kitchens through to washrooms. Registered with The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark, all formulas are 100% biodegradable, contain zero petrochemicals, and can reduce the product’s carbon footprint by up to 85%.

Jo Gilliard, CEO of Jangro, comments, ‘For catering and hospitality businesses, creating a great impression is as crucial as the gastronomic delights served. Front of house presentation sets the stage for the customer’s entire experience, whilst back of house provides the foundation. What’s more, today’s consumers seek establishments that resonate with their values, particularly in terms of environmental practices.

‘Providing an exceptional customer experience, making sustainable choices, whilst also balancing a budget is a delicate juggle – our new Catering & Hospitality Supplies 2024/25 catalogue has been curated to help businesses strike this balance.’

The catalogue features all the essentials required for catering, leisure and hospitality businesses – including kitchen hygiene, utensils and equipment, cleaning chemicals, tableware and glassware, washroom supplies, work wear, janitorial and waste management.

For more information and to order a free copy visit www.Jangro.net or call 01204 795 955.