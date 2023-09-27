£800,000 Refurbishment For West End Pub With Boxing Heritage

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame has unveiled a “knockout transformation” of its West End pub, the Tom Cribb.

Just off Leicester Square in central London, the 18th century pub – is named after bare-knuckle boxer Tom Cribb, who became a world champion and ran the pub when he retired from the sport.

Situated on Panton Street, the attractive building with a Victorian façade, has been lovingly restored over 12 weeks, bringing it up to date for 21st century city drinkers, while also retaining its unique features and boxing heritage.

The £800,000 renovation has seen the pub redecorated outside, giving it a refreshed and inviting look, while inside internal improvements include renovation of the bar and a change to the layout, creating a more open plan feel.

Memorabilia paying tribute to the pub’s namesake, who ran the pub when it was called the Union Arms in the 19th century, has been given pride of place.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine, said: “The Tom Cribb is a well-loved London pub, situated in a superb location, right in the heart of London. It has long held a strong association with bare-knuckle boxer Tom Cribb – once one of the most famous men in the country – and we are delighted to conserve and honour that legacy as part of this stunning refurbishment.

“The Tom Cribb may be small, but it is now punching above its weight in terms of its offer for London drinkers and diners! We look forward to welcoming many more in to see the work we have carried out and enjoy our new offering.”