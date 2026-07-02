90% World Cup Boost for Pubs as England Progress to Last 16

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Pubs and bars enjoyed a 90% increase in revenue during the tournament’s match periods versus baseline periods. Sellers also saw notable increases during late-night hours when matches aired in different time zones, with a 121% increase in transactions during 10pm-1am periods during prime matches, creating new opportunities for late-night food establishments.

Global payments company, Square, tracked how the group matches created distinct economic patterns for local businesses across major UK cities.

Through its sales data, Square captured how businesses adapted to serve fans and capitalised on increased foot traffic during the group stage.

Tournament scheduling created distinct spending patterns for Square sellers. Transaction volumes spiked during key matches, driving a 57% lift in daily sales on Wednesday 17 June during England vs. Croatia’s match; and a 91% lift on Tuesday 23 June during England vs. Ghana’s match.

Popular food items ordered at pubs and bars, included steak (+9%), pizza (+7%), crisps (+4%), and scampi fries (+3%). In preparation for crowded venues during the matches, there was a 6% increase in restaurant reservations compared to normal periods.

John O’Beirne, CEO of Square International, said: “Bars and restaurants are having their busiest late nights in years. With the initial England games kicking off between 9pm and 10pm and others not kicking off until after midnight, the tournament naturally extends the evening economy. As such we are seeing consumers take full advantage and spend is significantly up across the whole hospitality sectors. The businesses that will do the best are the ones that will be closely monitoring sales data, and make adjustments throughout the tournament to ensure they are responding to the latest consumer tastes.”