, A Guide To Risk Assessing Your Business

Since restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes in England have emerged from their three-month hibernation, employers are constantly contemplating what proportionate yet effective COVID-19 controls can be introduced and maintained to keep customers and staff safe. Businesses must be open in a “COVID-secure” way – but what does it take to keep people safe and meet your legal duties in the inherently social hospitality sector? The process to control the risks presented is no different to any other hazard you may encounter in the workplace and can be broken down into 5 stages: Step 1: Identify the hazard and think about areas and activities in the workplace where there may be a risk of transmission. Bars, lounges, din- ing areas, kitchens, toilets, cellars and outside areas should be considered. Step 2: Decide who may be harmed and how? This includes staff, customers and contractors. Step 3: Assess the risks and take action. For each hazardous situation and activity identified, consider how likely it is that transmission may occur and the severity of the harm.The severity of COVID-19 will be high in all cases given the potential health consequences and so your focus should be on reducing the likelihood of becoming infected by introducing effective control measures. It will not be possible to eliminate the risk of COVID-19 completely and that is not what the law requires. Remember it’s about being able to demonstrate that you have taken all reasonably practicable measures.

Step 4: Record the significant findings. If you employ more than five members of staff, it is a legal requirement to make a written record of your risk assessment but if you have fewer than five employees you are encouraged to do so as it can help to demonstrate compliance and can be shared with staff.The government has also encouraged businesses employing over 50 people to publish their risk assessment online. Step 5: Review the risk assessment regularly and whenever there is a significant change to your business practices or personnel, new or updated government guidance, or if there is reason to believe your controls are no longer effective. DECIDING ON PRACTICAL CONTROLS There is plenty of guidance available to support the sector, but it’s important that you introduce control measures using a systematic approach by following the ‘Hierarchy of Controls’.This ranks the types of controls from most effective (elimination) to least effective (PPE).You must exhaust the control measures required at the top levels because they are not reasonably practicable before proceeding to the next level. Let’s look at some examples: Elimination: Does the activity need to be undertaken or a particular area occupied? If not, remove it from your workplace. For example table service to avoid congestion at the bar, card only payment, removing touchpad devices.