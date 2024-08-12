A New Era in Hospitality as 5,000 Hotels Worldwide Adopt WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics

Share Tweet Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)celebrates yet another milestone as over 5,000 properties across more than 80 countries have now embraced its Hotel Sustainability Basics (Basics) programme.

Hotels in major destinations across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific have adopted Basics, and the programme continues to receive global support with new partnerships in tourism powerhouses such as Japan, the Philippines and India.

Designed to guide hoteliers in their initial steps towards enhanced sustainability, Basics is an independent verification program, supervised by renowned assessors Green Key and SGS, ensuring rigorous standards and credibility.

The programme empowers hotels of all sizes with a comprehensive 12-step criteria aimed at reducing carbon emissions, energy, water and waste management, and ensuring local communities benefit from hotel operations.

Leading hotel brands, including Jin Jiang, one of the world’s largest hotel groups, European giant Louvre Hotels Group, Choice Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, and Accor have adopted Basics.

The Japan Tourism Board has partnered with WTTC through its Japan Sustainable Tourism Initiative (JSTi) to support the launch of Basics across the country. A pilot programme sets the stage before extending the initiative to all Japanese accommodation providers.

In the Philippines, Tajara Hospitality Group and Greenview have partnered with the global tourism body on the market launch of Basics through their annual sustainable hospitality event PhilHost.

Basics is also set to expand across India with support from WTTC Members The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Radisson India, WTTC India Initiative, Hotel Association of India, and the country’s leading online travel agency MakeMyTrip.

Travel + Leisure is now an official supporter, helping leverage Hotel Sustainability Basics across its portfolio of 245+ sites.

To meet international demand, Basics is now also available in multiple languages, offering comprehensive resources in English, French, Spanish, and Japanese.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, stated: “WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics is a powerful testament to our collective effort in promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

“Surpassing 5,000 verified properties is more than just a milestone; it demonstrates Travel & Tourism’s readiness to embrace sustainability globally. This initiative unites hotels, industry partners, and sustainability standards to create a resilient, responsible, and planet-friendly future.”