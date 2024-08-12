Heatwave Could Pull In More Than £30 Million for UK Pubs, According to BBPA

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs could be set for a massive multi-million pound boost as the sunny weather rolls in

With Britain heading into a predicted to a heatwave, the sector could enjoy an uplift of 7 million pints and a £30 million windfall.

The projected boost was based on comparing sales from a week in September 2023, which experienced similarly sunny weather.

Over this period pubs sold 7.1m more pints than they did in an average week for the rest of that month. At today’s prices that would generate additional turnover of £34.2m.

As pubs across the UK work their way towards the bank holiday, August may be the month the sector has been waiting for.

Andrew Tighe, Director of Strategy and Policy of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“Nothing says summer more than a pint in your local beer garden and many Brits will be raising a glass to some much-needed warm weather.

“After months of wet weather, this projected windfall could bring a ray of sunshine for pubs everywhere and help raise profits for a sector that plays a unique and important role in our culture and communities up and down the UK.

“Pubs are an essential part of the British bank holiday, and the BBPA urges everyone to make the most of the sunny weather by visiting their local pub.”