UKBG Launches Fundraiser To Commemorate Founder On Its 90th Anniversary

THE UK Bartenders Guild has launched a fundraising campaign to commemorate its founder as the organisation nears its 90th anniversary.

As part of the organisation’s wider 90th Anniversary Celebrations, a fundraising campaign has been set up to pay tribute to its first ever President, Harry Lawson Craddock, by renovating his grave at Gunnersbury Cemetery in London.

Harry and six of his peers founded the organisation in the city in 1934, with the guild now having grown to over two thousand members, making it one of the largest bartending and hospitality industry organisations in the country.

The celebrations for the UKBG’s 90th anniversary will also include an exclusive industry event, allowing members to engage and network with each other, while sharing their skills and knowledge across the sector.

And on the 29th August, the birth date of Harry Lawson Craddock, the UKBG board members, and anyone else who wishes to attend, will gather at his grave site to pay its homage to their founding President.

Claudia Carrozi, Guild President for the UK Bartenders Guild, said: “While we’re always looking forward to the next development, skill or opportunity that we have to expand the hospitality scene in the UK, it’s also crucial to remember where we came from.

“As we arrive at our 90th anniversary, we thought it was a good time to make sure that we’re paying respect to our history, and in particular our founder, Harry Lawson Craddock, who laid the foundations for the thousands-strong organisation that we have today.

“He did something that was almost new to the industry back then; guilds and trade organisations were often for manual or skilled labour jobs, like masonry. Harry pushed for a national organisation that helped to grow the profile of the bartenders, made training easier and increased standards, and most importantly allowed us to come together to address the problems our industry faces as one.

“I think that he would be immensely proud of how the guild has grown, and the strength of the hospitality industry in the UK right now, and we see no better way to honour his memory than to show our respect by ensuring that his final resting place is a true testament to his dedication and commitment to success.”