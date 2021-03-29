A Year On, How the Hospitality Sector Is Fighting the Odds

It is exactly 12 months since the Boris Johnson government first announced a lockdown shutting down pubs, bars, restaurants, and eateries, among other establishments. At the time, the hospitality sector, which is the third-biggest employer in the nation, faced one of the worst crises in history. According to market observers, the year 2020 was the most bewildering one that impacted every business of the hospitality sector and forced some to shut shop permanently.The worst part is it’s not over yet.

According to recent government data, a 68 per cent slump in output was reported between February 2020 and January 2021. In the last one year, around 10,000 pubs, restaurants, eateries were forced to close, while around 4.8 million people lost their jobs due to the uncertainties. According to data and research consultancy firm CGA, the third lock-down had the worst effect, with the total licensed premises in January and February falling by 2,713, which comes to 46 closures every day.

Industry trade body UKHospitality has stated the on-trade sales for the sector dropped from £133.5 billion (US$182bn) in 2019 to £61.7bn (US$84bn) in 2020.The first lockdown itself cost the sector and the high street a whopping £45 billion in revenue, a joint study by the Cambridge and Newcastle Universities noted.This is equivalent to £1.4 billion per week and £200 million per day.