A Reckless Policy; Mandatory Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination is an essential tool to help stop the pandemic and businesses have already been encouraging employees to take up the offer as soon as the opportunity arises. Some have even gone a step further. For example Barchester Healthcare has announced a ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy for new hires. Others are considering across-the-board mandatory vaccinations for all staff.

The intention of such policies is clear; to protect employees and clients. However the issue of ‘forced’ vaccination is a legal minefield. For care leaders, this is an especially pertinent dilem- ma. If any sector should adopt a mandatory vaccination policy, surely it should be that which supports our most vulnerable?

A RECKLESS POLICY

In my view, as an HR adviser for some 30+years, it would be a brave, even reckless business that employs a ‘no jab, ‘no job’ policy. Existing legislation, and recent government statements have made it clear that vaccination is not mandatory.

While vaccinations have been administered to millions of individuals, there are many who are refusing, including many who work with the most vulnerable such as in care homes. Whether for religious or spiritual reasons, health concerns, fear of needles and mistrust of vaccinations, there are many reasons why an employee might decline a vaccination.

For health and social care employers this causes a myriad of issues. Bear in mind that under RIDDOR and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, employers have a duty to take all reasonable steps to ensure the health and safety of staff and clients.That means that where an employee refuses vaccination, the employer has to revisit and reconsider how it can operate, given this duty of care.

So let’s take a look at this issue in more detail…

ENCOURAGEMENT FIRST

For employees whose hesitancy of vaccination is borne of fear, mistrust or misinformation, as an employer the best place to start is with a mission to inform and encourage.This means taking a proactive approach to communicating the benefits of vaccination to staff – carrot rather than stick.

The CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development) suggests running an awareness campaign based on NHS information. It also suggests employers:

– Offer employees consistent, accessible and factual safety data which promotes the genuine achievement of science in producing an effective vaccine.

– Consider counteracting misinformation and conspiracy theory spread through social media. read up about COVID-19 vaccinations via official and reliable sources

Staff should feel able to raise anxieties about vaccination to their managers. Finding out the reasons why they are hesitant means you’re able to point them towards the right information, from trusted sources. Encouraging employees to make the choice to receive the vaccination without force or coercion will always deliver a better outcome.

A REASONABLE REQUEST

Given the nature of health and social care clientele, it may be considered a reasonable request to ask your staff to have a vaccine as a condition of their employment. Failure to adhere to a reasonable request can, in theory, lead to grounds for disciplinary action and ultimately dismissal. But be very careful.

Disciplinary action and dismissal in normal circumstances can be fraught, with all the checks, balances, procedures and legislation we have in place to ensure fairness. COVID-19 is no different, other than the fact that with no tribunal cases having been brought yet, there is no precedent and therefore no direction on the possible outcome. Do you want to be the test case? And how will your stance of requiring vaccination for Covid stack up when considering fairness when you do not require vaccinations for flu or shingles, etc?

Rather than rush to disciplinary action, first and foremost make sure you understand the reasons why they are objecting. Are they allergic, or have a medical condition that prevents them? Under Equality and Discrimination law they could be protected from any such action – even a fear of needles could be covered