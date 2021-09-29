AA Announces B&B Award Winners

Share Tweet Share Email

AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has announced the winners of the 25th annual AA B&B Awards, recognising the UK’s best B&Bs and the dedicated teams who run them.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award has also returned for the second time, being awarded to David Weston, Chairman of the B&B Association, for his work championing bed and breakfasts throughout his career, with particular recognition for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “After a challenging year for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2021 B&B Awards. For a quarter of a century these awards have recognised the exceptional standards of hospitality and accommodation offered by the UK’s B&Bs, and this year’s winners continue this tradition, demonstrating the incredible hard work and dedication these teams put into providing outstanding guest stays.

“In addition to the establishments doing fantastic work representing B&Bs in the industry, we are delighted to recognise the hard work and dedication of David Weston, who receives the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award. David has been a stalwart champion of bed and breakfasts, and this award acknowledges his work helping to steer the industry and maintaining the high standards we celebrate today.”

David Weston, Chairman of the B&B Association commented: “Thank you, AA Hospitality, for honouring me with this amazing award. I’m really touched and overwhelmed. It’s been such a difficult year and I’m just pleased that, in a small way, I may have been able to help some of the B&Bs and guest houses that are really the lifeblood of our British tourism sector. So thank you very much and best wishes to everybody watching. Let’s all hope for rapid recovery and a much better year in 2022.”

The winners of the 2021 AA B&B Awards are:

AA FRIENDLIEST B&B OF THE YEAR

The Timble Inn – Timble, North Yorkshire

Mike Stainsby, Owner of The Timble Inn said: “Thank you to the AA for this award – it’s a great honour for us. I’d like to thank Andrew, our GM, and his team for all the hard work and dedication they have shown to achieve this award, particularly since we’ve reopened after the second lockdown.”

AA INN OF THE YEAR

The Impeccable Pig – Sedgefield, County Durham

Pierre Bertolotti, General Manager at The Impeccable Pig said of their win: “It is brilliant to be recognised by such a respected awards body and to be named the best in the country is simply fantastic. The past year has been incredibly difficult for the entire hospitality industry, so this award is a testament to the hard work and determination of our whole team and suppliers.”

AA RESTAURANT WITH ROOMS OF THE YEAR

The Hare, Scawton – Scawton, North Yorkshire

A spokesperson from The Hare, Scawton said: “Wow, what an amazing achievement – thank you so much. We’re all very proud to have received this award. Cheers!”

AA GUEST ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR

SCOTLAND

Ivybank Lodge – Blairgowrie, Perth & Kinross

A representative for Ivybank Lodge said: “Thank you so much for this award – what an absolute honour and a privilege it is to receive it. A big thank you to the AA for supporting us throughout our journey and for their recognition of what we do, firstly by awarding us with our five-star gold rating and now the AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland.”

ENGLAND

Bulleigh Barton Manor – Newton Abbot, Devon

A spokesperson from Bulleigh Barton Manor commented: “Thank you to the AA, for this recognition. Everyone knows it’s been a really tough year in the hospitality industry, but receiving this award recognises the fact we’ve kept going, upheld our standards, and it’s given us a real boost for the season ahead.”

WALES

Firgrove Country House B&B – Ruthin, Denbighshire

The team at Firgrove Country House B&B commented: “Everyone at Firgrove would like to thank the AA for this most unexpected award, and may we send on our congratulations to the rest of the award winners.”

This year’s awards cover four categories, with winners selected due to their outstanding customer service and excellent hospitality.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was created in 2020 to acknowledge the work being done in the face of new challenges presented to the hospitality industry by the pandemic. The inaugural Award was given to Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, for her leadership of the industry and lobbying of Government during the lockdowns.