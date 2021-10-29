AA Reveals New Rosette Award Winners

Share Tweet Share Email

Clockwork from top left; Forest Side, Grasmere; Chutney Mary, London; UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow; Mana, Manchester.

The AA has announced its 2021 Rosette Award winners in a virtual ceremony today, recognising those restaurants achieving the highest culinary standards in the UK. Three restaurants have been awarded four AA Rosettes, while a further sixteen have been awarded three AA Rosettes.

Restaurants receiving four AA Rosettes are Forest Side (Grasmere, Cumbria), Mana (Manchester) and Tuddenham Mill (Newmarket, Suffolk), while those awarded three AA Rosettes include Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay (London), new Glaswegian dining destination UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers (Glasgow), and French bistro L’Ortolan (Shinfield, Berkshire).

Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, while those awarded four AA Rosettes are considered among the top restaurants in the country.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said “As the hospitality sector reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to be able to recognise those restaurants achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence. All 2021 Rosette winners deserve to be celebrated, with each one demonstrating the exceptional culinary standards being offered to diners across the country.”

New four AA Rosettes:

Forest Side, Grasmere, Cumbria

Mana, Manchester

Tuddenham Mill, Newmarket, Suffolk

New three AA Rosettes:

Chutney Mary, London, SW1

Farmyard, Norwich, Norfolk

KOL Restaurant, London, W1

Myrtle Restaurant, London, SW1

Ormer Mayfair, London W1

L’Ortolan, Shinfield, Berkshire

Pentonbridge Inn, Pentonbridge, Cumbria

Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London, SW1

Roots York, York

SO LA, London, W1

Station Road, Fort Augustus, Highlands

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court, York

The Clock House, Ripley, Surrey

The Grill at The Dorchester, London, W1

The Princess of Shoreditch, London, EC2

unalome by graeme cheevers, glasgow