Springboard Becomes Hoteliers’ Charter Champion to Support Placements of Trainee Hotel Professionals

Hospitality charity Springboard has pledged its support to the Hoteliers’ Charter and is one of the latest leading organisations to become a Charter Champion, supporting the placements of hotel trainees in industry positions.

Providing specialist careers advice and guidance to young people across the country, Springboard UK aims to promote careers in hospitality as a rewarding and worthwhile career path to futureproof the talent pipeline for hospitality and tourism.

Working together, Hoteliers’ Charter has supported the industry-leading charity in placing Springboard trainees in hotel roles over the last few months. Seven trainees have now secured jobs in Hoteliers’ Charter properties and supporting groups, including Park Plaza Westminster, Red Carnation Hotels, Firmdale Hotels, St Pancaras Hotel Group, Kings Park Hotel, and Holiday Inn London Kensington

On becoming a Charter Champion, Chris Gamm, chief executive of Springboard, said: “Springboard is delighted to become a Hotelier’s Charter champion. In order to attract the next generation of talent, it’s hugely important to show what a fantastic industry hospitality is, that we support, care for and develop our people, and it’s fantastic that more than 400 hotels have signed up to the commitments in the charter. We look forward to working together to place more Springboard trainees in roles at Charter Hotelier properties.”

Sally Beck FIH MI, general manager of the Royal Lancaster London and founder of the Hoteliers’ Charter, added: “To engage with Springboard and utilise our partnership to provide aspiring hotel professionals with opportunities and roles to start their careers within our properties is exactly what the Hoteliers’ Charter is about. I am thrilled Springboard will be supporting the Charter and look forward to strengthening our partnership over the coming months to generate more engagement from UK hotel industry and next generation of hoteliers.”

Charter Champions support the aims and objectives of Hoteliers’ Charter by reaching out to their audiences and helping the organisation drive and evolve the work that underpins the 10 Charter commitments.

To view our full list of Charter Champions and find out more about the Hoteliers’ Charter: https://hotelierscharter.org.uk/