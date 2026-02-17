Acclaimed Warwickshire Pub to Close Its Doors Following Mounting Cost Pressures

Share Post Share Email

A well-regarded gastropub in the heart of Warwickshire is to permanently close this month, citing the relentless squeeze on operating margins that has come to define the current crisis facing the UK’s licensed hospitality sector.

The Mount, located in the market town of Henley-in-Arden, will welcome its final guests on Sunday 15 March.

The establishment, which has been in operation for four years, was founded by local operators Luke and Tania Fryer and has benefited throughout its tenure from a close kitchen partnership with Birmingham-based Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell.

In a statement issued to customers, the business cited a combination of escalating food procurement costs, surging energy bills and wider inflationary pressure on overheads as the primary drivers behind the decision, describing the ongoing operation of the venue as no longer financially sustainable.

Management confirmed that all existing members of staff would be appropriately supported through the closure process and that outstanding payments to suppliers would be honoured in full prior to the final trading day — commitments that will offer some reassurance to the local supply chain.

Guests who hold outstanding vouchers have been advised to contact the venue directly in order to arrange a booking and redeem their value ahead of the 15 March deadline.

Speaking on the closure, Purnell acknowledged the significance of the venture while pointing to the wider structural difficulties now bearing down on the sector. “After four wonderful years, the very tough decision has been made to close,” he said. “It has been a special place with a brilliant team and fantastic guests who offered their support from the very beginning. The hospitality landscape has become increasingly challenging and, despite everyone’s hard work and commitment, continuing simply isn’t a viable path forward.”

Purnell confirmed he would be redirecting his focus towards his existing portfolio of Birmingham operations — Trillium and Plates by Purnell’s — as well as The Wood Norton in Evesham.

The owners, in turn, paid tribute to the contribution of those involved across the life of the business. “We are enormously proud of what has been built here since we opened in March 2022,” they said. “The team worked with tremendous dedication and professionalism to create something genuinely welcoming and well regarded. However, the sustained rise in the cost of doing business — across food, drink, energy and general overheads — has made it clear that the business cannot continue.”