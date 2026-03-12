Accommodation Providers in Wales Will Be Required to Register from October Under New Law

Share Post Share Email

Operators charging guests for overnight stays in Wales will be required by law to register their accommodation with the Welsh Revenue Authority.

Registration will open on 1 October 2026 will apply to all paid visitor accommodation across Wales – including spare rooms, holiday cottages, cabins, campsites and hotels.

Registration will be required whether accommodation is let for a single night, occasionally, seasonally or all year round.

When registration opens, providers will be asked to submit details including contact information, property address, type of accommodation, guest capacity and when the accommodation is typically available for bookings.

The requirement forms part of the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Act 2025, which introduced a national register of visitor accommodation providers.

The register is intended to provide a clearer picture of the accommodation available to visitors and support local councils that choose to introduce a visitor levy.

Rebecca Godfrey, chief executive of the Welsh Revenue Authority, said: “We’ll be publishing further guidance before registration opens in October 2026. In the meantime, I’d encourage providers to visit gov.wales/registeryourplace to find out what to expect and sign up for updates.”

